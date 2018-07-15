Neevevaro teaser: After Rangasthalam, Aadhi Pinisetty in yet another interesting avatar

Neevevaro stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Taapsee Pannu and Ritika Singh. Neevevaro stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Taapsee Pannu and Ritika Singh.

The teaser of Aadhi Pinisetty’s upcoming film Neevevaro was launched on Sunday by the actor. Helmed by Harinath, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Irudhi Suttru fame Ritika Singh.

Aadhi released the teaser on Twitter, tweeting, “Here we go #NeevevaroTeaser @ritika_offl @taapsee @konavenkat99 @vennelakishore @HarinathDirect1 @KonaFilmCorp.”

The one and half minute teaser gives a fairly revealing peek into the film. Aadhi seems to be playing the role of a blind chef whose life goes for a toss due to an incident. ‘Three cities, two love stories and one incident’, says the teaser setting up the premise of the film. While the teaser feels out of a template, it ends on an interesting note. “Answers for every question in the world comes in some form or other. I should see how my answer comes,” says Aadhi.

Neevevaro is presented by Kona Venkat, who had also bankrolled Ninnu Kori, a major hit last year. Ninnukori also featured Aadhi as one of the leads along with Nani and Nivetha Thomas. Neevevaro has music by Achu Rajamani and Prasan. While the film has been shot by Sai Sriram, it has screenplay and dialogues by Kona Venkat himself.

Aadhi was last seen in the Telugu biggie Rangasthalam, starting Ram Charan in the lead. Playing Ram Charan’s elder brother, Aadhi’s portrayal of the silent, educated rebel fetched much praises for the actor.

