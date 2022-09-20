scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

NC22: Venkat Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya film to go on floors tomorrow

The Venkat Prabhu directorial, which marks the 22nd film of Naga Chaitanya, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraaja.

NC22NC22 will go on floors on September 21. (Photo: Instagram/ Chay Akkineni)

Tamil director Venkat Prabhu, who is basking in the success of his film Maanaadu, is making inroads into the Telugu film industry as well. He is next teaming up with Naga Chaitanya for an action-thriller, which is tentatively titled NC22, which denotes the 22nd film of the Telugu actor.

Touted to be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, NC22 marks the first direct Tollywood directorial venture of Prabhu.

Venkat Prabhu, in a tweet, announced that the film is going on floors on September 21. He shared a poster of the movie, which has the silhouette of Naga Chaitanya. It shows many laser guns pointed at Chay, which suggests that the Telugu actor is playing a soldier in the film.

Prabhu tweeted, “With all ur love and blessings beginning my next #VP11 tomorrow with @chay_akkineni #NC22 @SS_Screens YES the shoot begins tomorrow (sic).”

NC22 will first go on floors in Ramoji Film City, according to reports.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, a frequent collaborator of Venkat Prabhu, is composing the music for the film along with his dad, maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The father and son are teaming up for the first time in their career with the film.

Keerthy Shetty, who is quickly earning a huge fan following in the South with films like Macherla Niyojakavargam and The Warrior, is teaming up with Naga Chaitanya for NC22. Other details like the cast and plotline of the film are yet to be unveiled. The movie is produced by Srinivasa Silver Screens.

Chaitanya was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to make a mark at the box office. The Telugu hero played the role of Balaraju Bala Bodi in the movie.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 06:54:54 pm
