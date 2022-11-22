NC 22: Does Naga Chaitanya’s poster reminds you of Nobody?

A new poster of actor Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie was released on Tuesday. The “pre-look poster” features Chaitanya in a cop uniform as he is overpowered by a group of men at gunpoint. We can only see Chaitanya’s eyes, which are devoid of any fear or doubt. It suggests that no matter how much beating he’s subjected to, he can fight all day.

However, the poster shares an eerie resemblance to actor Bob Odenkirk’s blockbuster Nobody. The first-look poster of the Hollywood film, about a middle-aged man grappling with a mid-life crisis through a series of street fights, also featured Bob in a similar predicament with a bruised face amid raining fist-blows.

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu is directing the unnamed movie, which is temporarily called NC 22. It’s one of the cross-industry pairings happening between the talents in the Tamil and the Telugu film industries. The film is shot in both Tamil and Telugu and it would mark Chaitanya’s full-fledged debut in Kollywood. It stars Keerthy Shetty as the female lead.

NC 22 went on the floors in September and the production is going on at a brisk pace.

Chaitanya was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to make a mark at the box office. The Telugu hero played the role of Balaraju Bala Bodi in the movie. And it’s widely believed that Venkat’s directorial would give Chaitanya the much-needed win in his career.