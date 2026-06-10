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NBK111 drops first glimpse on Balakrishna’s 65th birthday: ‘No more vintage, only new age’
The makers of NBK111 released the 'Entry of an Era' glimpse on Nandamuri Balakrishna's 65th birthday.
The makers of NBK111 released a glimpse titled “Entry of an Era” on Wednesday on the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 65th birthday. The video is the first substantial look at the film’s world and Balakrishna’s character, and the response online has been positive since its release. The title of the film is yet to be revealed.
The glimpse carried the tagline “No more vintage, only new age,” a line the team had been teasing for weeks ahead of the birthday drop. The makers had earlier released a poster featuring a large sword against a rain-soaked, dark backdrop with silhouettes reflected in the blade, fiery smoke, and bullet imagery, which had already generated conversation online. The glimpse built on that visual language showed Balakrishna in a look that is a clear departure from his previous mass-hero roles, leaning into a modern, high-stakes aesthetic.
Cinematography for the film is being handled by Arvind S Kashyap, known for his work on the Kantara franchise. Music director S Thaman, speaking ahead of the release, said Kashyap’s work in the glimpse was extraordinary and that fans would be blown away by the presentation.
NBK111 is a historical action drama set across two timelines, one in the ancient past and one in the present day. Director Gopichand Malineni began developing the script after wrapping his last Hindi film Jaat. The project is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner and is being made as a pan-Indian film with a large VFX component in post-production.
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While Nayanthara plays the female lead, Samuthirakani and Manoj Manchu is in a supporting role, who confirmed his casting in May 2026, plays a significant part. S Thaman is composing the music and background score.
This is the second collaboration between Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni. Their first, Veera Simha Reddy (2023), grossed over Rs 134 crore worldwide. NBK111 is being positioned as a bigger project in scale and ambition.
The film’s shooting is currently underway, and a major schedule was recently wrapped in Hyderabad. The film is targeting a release on November 20, though no official date has been confirmed by the makers.
NBK111 is Balakrishna’s 111th film as an actor, with his last release was Daaku Maharaaj in 2025.
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