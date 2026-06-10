NBK111 drops first glimpse on Balakrishna’s 65th birthday: ‘No more vintage, only new age’

The makers of NBK111 released a glimpse titled “Entry of an Era” on Wednesday on the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 65th birthday. The video is the first substantial look at the film’s world and Balakrishna’s character, and the response online has been positive since its release. The title of the film is yet to be revealed.

The glimpse carried the tagline “No more vintage, only new age,” a line the team had been teasing for weeks ahead of the birthday drop. The makers had earlier released a poster featuring a large sword against a rain-soaked, dark backdrop with silhouettes reflected in the blade, fiery smoke, and bullet imagery, which had already generated conversation online. The glimpse built on that visual language showed Balakrishna in a look that is a clear departure from his previous mass-hero roles, leaning into a modern, high-stakes aesthetic.