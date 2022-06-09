scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

NBK107 First Hunt Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna is back with yet another ‘mass’ film

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, NBK107 marks Kannada star Duniya Vijay's Tollywood debut who plays the main antagonist.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 8:29:58 pm
Nandamuri Balakrishna nbk107 teaserNandamuri Balakrishna will celebrate his 62nd birthday on June 10.

The makers of NBK107 released a teaser of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer on the eve of the actor’s birthday. Titled First Hunt, the video showcases Balakrishna’s larger-than-life character in all his glory. It also suggests that the film is loaded with a lot of action and bloodshed.

In the teaser, Balakrishna is shown challenging the government. Balakrishna is projected as the saviour of the downtrodden. With heavy duty dialogues, the teaser is cut to highlight Balakrishna’s mass appeal.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, NBK107 marks Kannada star Duniya Vijay’s Tollywood debut. The action-thriller also stars Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Also see |First look of Duniya Vijay from NBK107

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar have bankrolled the movie under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 9, 2022: Why increase in Repo Rate, Running Inflation, or F...Premium
UPSC Key-June 9, 2022: Why increase in Repo Rate, Running Inflation, or F...
‘Our time has come,’ says Punjab BJP with Sunil Jakhar by its...Premium
‘Our time has come,’ says Punjab BJP with Sunil Jakhar by its...
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
More Premium Stories >>

NBK107 is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update
Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s intimate wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement