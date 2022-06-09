NBK107 First Hunt Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna is back with yet another ‘mass’ film

The makers of NBK107 released a teaser of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer on the eve of the actor’s birthday. Titled First Hunt, the video showcases Balakrishna’s larger-than-life character in all his glory. It also suggests that the film is loaded with a lot of action and bloodshed.

In the teaser, Balakrishna is shown challenging the government. Balakrishna is projected as the saviour of the downtrodden. With heavy duty dialogues, the teaser is cut to highlight Balakrishna’s mass appeal.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, NBK107 marks Kannada star Duniya Vijay’s Tollywood debut. The action-thriller also stars Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar have bankrolled the movie under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

NBK107 is currently being shot in Hyderabad.