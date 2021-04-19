Nazriya Nazim on joining the sets of Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki: ‘First is always special’

Ante Sundaraniki marks the first time collaboration of Nazriya Nazim and Nani. (Photos: nazriyafahadh/Instagram)

Actress Nazriya Nazim, who is all set to make her Telugu debut with Nani-starrer Ante Sundaraniki, commenced filming for her part on Monday. The Bangalore Days star took to her Instagram page to write that the film is ‘special’ for her.

“Andariki Namaskaram! Today I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

The film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers took to their Twitter handle to welcome Nazriya. They wrote, “Team #AnteSundaraniki welcomes you #NazriyaFahadh & yesss this movie will be special.”

With Vivek Athreya of Brochevarevarura fame as director, Ante Sundaraniki has Vivek Sagar on board to score music, and Niketh Bommi is the director of photography for the project.



The film is Nani’s 28th movie, and it marks his second-time collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers after Gang Leader. Interestingly, the production house is also introducing Nazriya Nazim’s actor-husband Fahadh Faasil to the Telugu audiences. He plays the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

On the work front, Nani is presently waiting for the release of family entertainer Tuck Jagadish while his Shyam Singha Roy is in its final schedule of filming.