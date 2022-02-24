Nazriya Fahadh wishes Nani on his birthday, says ‘You have become family to us’

Nazriya Fahadh took to Instagram on Thursday to wish Nani on his 38th birthday.

Nazriya shared a photo of herself and Nani on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “Happy happy birthday Nani 🤗🤓🤍 Thank u for being the biggest cheerleader throughout this journey n for being the funnest and sweetest co actor .. You have become family to us ☺️ Hope u have a great year filled with amazing films n all that u wish … Once again …. Puttina roju subhakankshalu!!”

Nazriya Fahadh and Nani will soon share screen space in Ante Sundaraniki. The makers of the film released its teaser on the eve of Nani’s birthday. Ante Sundaraniki marks Nazriya’s Telugu debut. The film is written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

Nani is currently basking in the success of Shyam Singha Roy, which is streaming on Netflix after a successful run in theatres. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in the review of the film, “The period portions of the film is a sight for sore eyes. The retro look of Nani and Sai Pallavi oozes charm. Pallavi’s classical dance performance draped in a red saree is a sight to behold.”

On the work front, Nani is currently shooting for his next film titled Dasara. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh.