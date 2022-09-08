scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Nayanthara’s first look from Chiranjeevi’s GodFather out, see pic

Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather stars Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Satya Dev among others.

NayantharaFirst look of Nayanthara from GodFather movie. (Photo: PR Handout)

The first look of Nayanthara from Chiranjeevi-starrer GodFather was unveiled on Thursday. She plays the character of Sathyapriya Jaidev in the movie. The makers also revealed that the film will release on October 5. Sharing the first look poster on Twitter, Konidela Production Company wrote, “Introducing Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as ‘Sathyapriya Jaidev’ from the world of #GodFather. First Single update soon. GRAND RELEASE ON OCT 5.”

Starring Chiranjeevi in the title role, the film will also see Salman Khan in a cameo. Satya Dev and Puri Jagannadh will be seen in other pivotal roles. The Jayam Mohan Raja directorial is presently in the last leg of shooting.

The Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer, it is being produced by Super Good Films while Surekha Konidela is presenting it. The film has Nirav Shah’s cinematography and S Thaman’s music.

On the work front, Nayan has Jawan, and Chiranjeevi has Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar in the pipeline.

