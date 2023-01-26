scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Venkatesh-starrer Saindhav

Director Sailesh Kolanu took to Twitter to share the news of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's casting in Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer Saindhav.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sailesh KolanuNawazuddin Siddiqui and director Sailesh Kolanu pose for a photo during Saindhav story discussions. (Photo: KolanuSailesh/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Venkatesh-starrer Saindhav
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has boarded Saindhav, a pan-India action drama fronted by Venkatesh, the makers said Thursday. Sailesh Kolanu, best known for the police procedural franchise HIT, took to Twitter to share the news of Siddiqui’s casting.

“Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S.

“It’s gonna be madness I can assure you. @VenkyMama @NiharikaEnt @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @maniDop @Garrybh88 @artkolla #Saindhav #venky75,” Kolanu wrote alongside a photograph with the actor.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Saindhav, starring Venkatesh in the title role, is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment banner and has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

Siddiqui was last seen in the 2022 action film Heropanti 2.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 14:35 IST
Next Story

Our struggle against Hindi imposition will continue, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close