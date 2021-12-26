Naveen Polishetty announces his next film with Anushka Shetty: ‘Might excited’

Actor Naveen Polishetty on Sunday announced he is set to collaborate with Baahubali star Anushka Shetty on an upcoming Telugu film. The announcement of the actor’s casting in the yet-untitled film was made on Polishetty’s 32nd birthday.

The movie is directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by UV Creations.

“Happy Birthday @NaveenPolishety. We are extremely happy to join hands with #NaveenPolishetty on #ProductionNo14 Starring @MsAnushkaShetty & @NaveenPolishety Directed by #MaheshBabuP,” the official handle of UV Creations tweeted.

The Jathi Ratnalu star shared the tweet and wrote that he was thrilled to team up with Anushka Shetty for the project.

“Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty, who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP. Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in,” he wrote. Later, sharing the same post, Anushka wrote that she is “looking forward” to working with Polishetty. She also wished the actor on his birthday and wished him a “great day and a beautiful year ahead”.

Naveen Polishetty made his debut as a lead actor in 2019 with the Telugu comedy-thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The same year, he made his Hindi debut with Nitesh Tiwari’s National Award-winning film Chhichhore.