Nargis Fakhri to star in Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu: ‘It’s something new for me’

Director Krish Jagarlamudi had earlier revealed that his much anticipated period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu will star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. And now it seems he has finalised the heroine of his magnum opus. There are reports that Nargis Fakhri will star in the film as Jahanara.

Recently, Nargis opened up about a “south film”. The actor expressed she is “excited” for the “new experiences”. “I am so excited to be working on a south film as it’s something new for me. I love challenges and new experiences. I’m looking forward to working with Pawan and Krish,” she told Firstpost when asked about her project with Pawan Kalyan and Krish.

Nargis Fakhri’s comment comes two days after Krish shared a picture of himself and Pawan Kalyan on his Instagram account. The photo shows the superstar going through the script of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Krish captioned the image, “An amazing day of Script reading session with one and only #HariHaraVeeraMallu 📖 Gearing up to commence an exciting schedule in the new year.”

Earlier this year, Krish treated fans to the first look of Hari Hara Veera Mallu in which Pawan Kalyan looked like a warrior. Talking about Pawan’s never-seen-before avatar, Krish said Hari Hara Veera Mallu is about “a legendary heroic outlaw”.

“The period drama is set in the 17th-century backdrop of Mughals and Qutub Shahis era and it will offer a spectacular visual feast. This is an untold story in Indian cinema and will truly be spellbound,” the filmmakers said in a statement. The film is scheduled to hit screens on April 29, 2022.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has Bheemla Nayak, PSPK28 and an untitled project with production house SRT Entertainments in the pipeline.