Nani’s Gang Leader to release on August 30

Actor Nani, who is riding high on the success of his sport drama Jersey, is presently busy shooting for Vikram K Kumar directorial Gang Leader. On Friday, the makers locked August 30th as its release date.

Advertising

The film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to announce the news. They wrote, “Natural Star Nani’s Gang Leader worldwide from August 30th, 2019.”

The latest schedule of Gang Leader started on May 14. According to the makers, the entire shooting will be wrapped up by June 30.

The movie also stars RX100 fame Kartikeya, Priyanka, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Jaija and Sathya. The crew comprises of cinematographer Mirosla Kuba Brojek, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and editor Naveen Nooli.

On the work front, Nani will be next seen in the multi-starrer V, directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti.