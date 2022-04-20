Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki teaser promises a rib-tickling comedy

The teaser of Nani-starrer Ante Sundaraniki was launched on Wednesday at a special event held in Hyderabad. Sharing the teaser on his social media handles, Nani wrote, “Action took over the first half. Let love and laughter take over the second. June 10th. 2022 #AnteSundaraniki TEASER.”

The 130-second teaser promises a fun ride with rib-tickling situational comedy and romance between Sundar Prasad (Nani) and Leela Thomas (Nazriya Fahadh), who hail from orthodox Hindu and Christian families, respectively. While Nani’s Sundar seems to be frustrated with beliefs and traditional customs of his family, Nazriya’s Leela looks like an independent woman who is trying to respect her family’s beliefs too. Judging by the teaser, the film is about the two falling in love and facing repercussions. However, the serious concept has been handled in a lighthearted manner.

Speaking at the teaser launch event, Nani said, “On this occasion, I would like to express my condolences for Narayan Das Narang. His contributions to the cinema exhibition were unparalleled. Ante Sundaraniki is a special movie to me. Working with this film’s team has been like working with my family, and you will see that vibe reflecting in the movie. Here, I would like to tell you one thing about Vivek Athreya. Only Vivek can make his films, and nobody could have envisioned Ante Sundaraniki as Vivek did. Nazriya, welcome to Telugu cinema. Thank you so much for coming on board.”

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Y of Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki has Niketh Bommi’s cinematography and Vivek Sagar’s music.

Ante Sundaraniki, which marks Nani’s second collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers after Gang Leader, also stars Naresh, Rohini, Nadiya, N. Alagan Perumal, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Aruna Bhikshu, Tanvi Ram, Srikanth Iyengar, Vinny, Harika, and Nomina in other pivotal roles.

This family entertainer is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on June 10th.