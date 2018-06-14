Nani’s wife, Vishal defend Bigg Boss Telugu host in Sri Reddy controversy

Nani’s wife Anjana Yelavarthy also jumped to the defense of her star husband in Sri Reddy controversy. Nani’s wife Anjana Yelavarthy also jumped to the defense of her star husband in Sri Reddy controversy.

Tollywood star Nani has been dragged into Tollywood’s casting couch controversy. Actor Sri Reddy, who has made serious allegations of sexual abuse against several bigwigs of the industry, recently named Nani in the scandal. Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council president and actor Vishal has come to the defense of Nani vouching for his character.

Vishal has demanded evidence from Sri Reddy to back her allegations against Nani. The actor said he knows Nani personally, describing him as a “dignified” person.

“Sri Reddy should come forward with evidence of her accusations rather than just taking names. It seems like she’s picking her targets randomly. For all we know, I might be the next one to be named by her,” Vishal told Times of India.

In the meantime, Vishal also acknowledged the existence of casting couch in the film industry.

Also read | Nani and Sri Reddy spar over Bigg Boss Telugu 2

Nani’s wife Anjana Yelavarthy also jumped to the defense of her star husband. “The industry has been kind but it troubles me to see that once in a while there comes along someone who puts their publicity ahead of other people’s lives. No1 believes those ridiculous statements anyway. It is abt how little they think before degrading themselves to such levels. (sic),” she tweeted reacting to the controversy.

This industry has been kind but it troubles me to see that once in a while there comes along someone who puts their publicity ahead of other people’s lives. No1 believes those ridiculous statements anyway. It is abt how little they think before degrading themselves to such levels https://t.co/40tv0zudaf — Anju Yelavarthy (@anjuyelavarthy) June 11, 2018

Nani has issued a legal notice to Sri Reddy demanding an apology from her for making “baseless” allegations against him. Failing to do so, the Bigg Boss Telugu host said he would file a defamation case against her.

Sri Reddy has also accused Nani of working behind the scenes to ensure that she was not included in the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd