Nani’s wife Anjana recalls his struggles before The Paradise: ‘This Rome wasn’t built in a day’

Just a day before the release of The Paradise, Nani‘s wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, shared a personal note on Instagram, reflecting on her husband’s 17-year journey in the film industry. Posted as a story, featuring a black-and-white photo of Nani with their son Arjun, the note recalled a memory from 2009, well before the couple’s marriage.

“I still remember 2009, when a couple of us bunked college to watch your film, only to find out it didn’t even have a morning show on its release day. I remember thinking how hard it must be for a newcomer to even get a film out there on time,” she wrote.