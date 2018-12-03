Nani dedicates Vikram K Kumar film to his female fans

Nani, who is currently busy shooting for the Gowtam Thinnanuri directorial Jersey, announced his new project on Sunday. Helmed by Vikram K Kumar, Mythri Movie Makers is producing this yet-to-be titled film. PC Sreeram is cranking the camera for the Nani starrer.

The Telugu actor took to Twitter to announce the news and shared a photo. According to the tweet, the film’s shoot will commence from February 2019.

“#Nani24 Me, Vikram and the remaining five. In next year. Girls!! This once for you. @MythriOfficial @Vikram_K_Kumar and the legendary @pcsreeram sir,” Nani captioned the photo.

When indianexpress.com approached the makers for details, a source said, “The preparation is still going on. When it comes to the story, it will not be an ordinary narrative. It will have drama, romance, twists and all other commercial elements. And it is going to be told in a little out-of-the-box manner for sure.”

“We will announce the title in the first week of February,” the source added.

According to the source, the entire shooting will be wrapped up in just four months.

The producers of the film, Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukuri expressed their happiness on teaming up with Nani. Director Vikram K Kumar said that the complete details regarding the cast and crew will be announced soon.