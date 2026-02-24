Nani unveils Sujeeth’s Bloody Romeo on birthday, plays a deadly chef-turned-gangster

Nani revealed his next film with Sujeeth, Bloody Romeo, on his birthday with a stylish teaser showing him as a chef with a gangster edge. The pan-Indian action drama is set to begin shooting soon.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 24, 2026
NaniNani announces new film Bloody Romeo.
Nani marked his birthday on Tuesday by announcing the title of his much-anticipated film with director Sujeeth – Bloody Romeo. The makers released a teaser to introduce the project.

Nani announces Bloody Romeo with Sujeeth

The promo presents Nani in an intriguing dual-shaded role, a man described as both a “No. 1 chef” and a gangster. It shows him calmly preparing a fiery dish inside what appears to be a gangster den, before the situation spirals into chaos. As the sequence unfolds, the character’s calm exterior gives way to calculated aggression. A tagline emerges by the end: “He’s No. 1 Chef,” which is dramatically crossed out and replaced with “He’s No. 1 Gangster.”

The announcement teaser was accompanied by the edgy track “No. 1 Gangsta” composed by Pravin Veyra and sung by Kayo Drip. Sharing the update, Nani described the project as a mix of action, fun, madness and emotion.

About Bloody Romeo

Mounted as a pan-Indian project and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, Bloody Romeo is expected to go on floors this summer once Nani wraps up shooting for The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the film may have already secured a digital deal, with Netflix reportedly acquiring streaming rights. The project was formally launched with a grand pooja ceremony attended by several industry members, including Venkatesh.

Speculation also hints at Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the film in a key role, although further casting details are yet to be officially announced.

Bloody Romeo to clash with Vijay Devarakonda’s Rowdy Janadharana?

Bloody Romeo could be eyeing a Christmas 2026 release — potentially setting up a box-office clash with Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janadharana, which is also reportedly targeting the same festive window.

Nani’s The Paradise

Alongside this new project, Nani continues to build momentum for The Paradise. Ahead of his birthday, the makers unveiled a promo for its first single, Aaya Sher, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Sharing the promo, Nani wrote, “I don’t have an address. I will become the address.”

The Paradise is gearing up for its August 21, 2026 release.

