Nani unveils Sujeeth’s Bloody Romeo on birthday, plays a deadly chef-turned-gangster

Nani marked his birthday on Tuesday by announcing the title of his much-anticipated film with director Sujeeth – Bloody Romeo. The makers released a teaser to introduce the project.

The promo presents Nani in an intriguing dual-shaded role, a man described as both a “No. 1 chef” and a gangster. It shows him calmly preparing a fiery dish inside what appears to be a gangster den, before the situation spirals into chaos. As the sequence unfolds, the character’s calm exterior gives way to calculated aggression. A tagline emerges by the end: “He’s No. 1 Chef,” which is dramatically crossed out and replaced with “He’s No. 1 Gangster.”