Nani unveils first look of Adbhutham

On the occasion of Shivani Rajasekhar’s birthday on Thursday, ‘Natural Star’ Nani unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming Telugu outing Adbhutham. The movie also stars Teja Sajja of Zombie Reddy fame.

“Happy to release the Title & First Look Poster of #Adbhutham #అద్భుతం. All the best @tejasajja123, @Rshivani_1 and the entire team! Happy birthday @Rshivani_1,” Nani wrote with the photo.

Thanking Nani, Shivani Rajasekhar tweeted: “Thank u so much @NameisNani garu. My next #Adbhutham. Happy birthday to meeee.”

Adbhutham is helmed by Mallik Ram of Naruda Donoruda fame and written by director Prasanth Varma. Chandra Shekher Mogulla and Srujan Yarlabolu are bankrolling the project under Mahaateja Creations and S Originals banners.

On the work front, Shivani Rajasekhar will next be seen in KV Guhan’s WWW (Who Where Why). She is all set make her Kollywood debut with Hiphop Tamizha’s Anbarivu. Teja Sajja, meanwhile, has Hanu-Man and Ishq in his kitty.