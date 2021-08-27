Nani’s Tuck Jagadish gets OTT release date

Telugu star Nani’s upcoming film Tuck Jagadish will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, coinciding with the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. The streaming giant also shared a teaser announcing the release, where Nani introduces himself as “Tuck Jagadish, the youngest son of Mr Naidu.”

It’s worth noting that Nani’s film was initially set to release in cinemas on April 16. The filmmakers, however, had agreed to postpone the release by a week to avoid the clash with director Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, which was also set to hit the screens on the same day. And this cordial arrangement was made before the aggressive second wave of coronavirus brought the box office business in India to a standstill again.

But, as fate would have it, Tuck Jagadish and Love Story will now release together. While the Nani-starrer debuts on Amazon Prime Video, the latter will open in cinemas.

The producers of Tuck Jagadish had cited the prevailing uncertainties at the box office for giving the film a direct OTT release. “We are passionate about film-making and always crave for that entertainment on big screens. Our prime objective now is to give 100% reach to our Tuck Jagadish. We hope everyone will understand and cooperate with us,” read a statement issued by Shine Screens.

Tuck Jagadish marks director Shiva Nirvana’s second collaboration with Nani after his directorial debut Ninnu Kori in 2017. The movie also stars Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame and Aishwarya Rajesh. The industry buzz is that the film is apparently inspired by Mani Ratnam’s 1988 action movie Gharshana, which revolved around sibling rivalry.