Nani treats fans to a new, cool-looking poster of Dasara on Friendship Day. Check out his post here

Telugu star Nani, known for his films Eega, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, and Jersey, is currently busy with his upcoming film Dasara. Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. As a treat to his fans on Friendship Day, Nani took to social media to unveil a new poster from the movie. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Dhaam dhoom dostaan. Iraga maraga chedhaam (sic).”

In the poster, if not for the bright shirt, it is hard to spot Nani as the actor is sporting a dense beard for the upcoming film. If his look and the poster are reminiscent of Rangasthalam, it’s because director Srikanth Odela was an erstwhile assistant director of Sukumar, who helmed the Ram Charan-starrer.

Nani, who is known for his boy-next-door roles, is experimenting with the film and looks like he is playing an underdog labourer in it. He was last seen in Ante Sundaraniki, which received good critical acclaim and decent response at the box office.

Other than Nani and Keerthy, Dasara also stars Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, and Sumuthirakani in prominent roles. It has music by Santhosh Narayanan, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema. Sathyan Sooryan, who is known for the films Master and Kaithi, is roped in as the cinematographer for the film.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the film is set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.