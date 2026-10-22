Nani’s The Paradise is 24 minutes shorter on OTT: Dhumavathi dance cut, violence toned down

Nani’s The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, has arrived on Netflix on Wednesday, with significant changes from the version audiences saw in theatres. The OTT cut runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, nearly 24 minutes shorter than the theatrical runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes.

The most notable edit involves the Dhumavathi (Sonali Kulkarni) fight sequence, one of the most talked-about and most trolled scenes from the theatrical version. The OTT cut has reportedly removed the entire mother’s dance portion from the fight episode. The scene attracted widespread mockery on social media after the film’s release, with audiences questioning the creative choice, and turning it into memes.

Beyond the Dhumavathi edit, the 24-minute trim appears to target scenes involving excessive violence and sequences that slowed down the narrative. The second half of The Paradise was the most criticised portion of the theatrical version, with viewers and reviewers saying the film lost momentum after the interval and that the action sequences piled up without adding to the story.

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The visual effects have also been reworked. Several sequences reportedly feature improved graphics in the Netflix version, addressing another complaint from the theatrical run where certain VFX-heavy shots were considered below the standard expected from a film of this budget and scale.

One small but telling change involves the end credits. During the theatrical run, some audience members complained that the credits scrolled too fast to read. The Netflix version has slowed them down.

Also Read: The Paradise review: Nani stands out in Srikanth Odela’s film that relies on tired tropes

About the film

The Paradise was one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of 2026. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, the film stars Nani alongside Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal and Priyadarshi. It marked the reunion of Nani and director Srikanth Odela after Dasara.

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The film opened to Rs 76 crore worldwide gross on Day 1 but showed a steep drop in the days that followed. It closed its theatrical run at approximately Rs 173 crore worldwide.

The criticism centred on the second half’s pacing, the volume and repetitiveness of the violence, the objectification of the female lead Kayadu Lohar, and specific scenes like the Dhumavathi sequence that audiences felt were misjudged. Priyadarshi’s character, which reminded viewers of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, helped the film perform well in the Nizam region, but the overall reception was that the film did not live up to what Nani and Srikanth Odela had promised.

This Paradise is under construction & revolution 😎🐦‍⬛ https://t.co/b8Xc2ftcRD — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) October 22, 2026

What stays the same in Nani’s film

The core story, the performances and the overall narrative arc of The Paradise remain unchanged. The changes are surgical rather than structural.

They are a direct response to the criticism The Paradise received during its theatrical run, where audiences and reviewers flagged the prolonged second half, excessive violence, slow pacing and specific scenes that drew heavy trolling on social media. Nani is reported to have personally overseen the reworking of the OTT version, taking a hands-on role in deciding what stayed and what went.

The Paradise is streaming on Netflix from October 22, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, in 4K Dolby Vision.