The Paradise: Days before Nani film release, court blocks circulation of defamatory content

Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise has received an interim injunction from a Bengaluru court against the circulation of specific content that allegedly contains defamatory material about the film. On September 19, the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, passed an ex-parte interim injunction after a plea was filed by the film’s producer, Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP.

According to Live Law News, the makers had sought a permanent and mandatory injunction against the defendants, along with the interim injunction. The plea stated that a substantial investment had been made in the production, marketing and distribution of the film.

The Paradise makers flag allegedly defamatory content

The film’s official teaser was released on August 6. Following its release, the producers submitted that several comments, URLs and social media posts contained allegedly defamatory material about The Paradise. The producer argued that the content went beyond fair criticism and amounted to targetting the film’s commercial business ahead of its theatrical release on September 24.

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The makers also argued that the circulation of such material could cause irreversible financial damage to the film. They sought to dispense with prior notice to the defendants, stating that advance notice could give unidentified entities an opportunity to remove, alter or further circulate the allegedly defamatory links.

Also Read: ‘He kept asking for more takes’: Stunt duo on Nani pushing his body to the limit for Paradise

What did the Bengaluru court say?

After reviewing the documents and submissions, the court held that the producer had established a prima facie case. As per Live Law News, the court observed that the submissions and documents showed that the material appeared to go beyond artistic reviewing and was seemingly aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the film and diminishing the commercial value of The Paradise.

The court further observed that the unrestricted viral dissemination of the material could cause irreversible and unquantifiable economic and reputation damage. It held that the balance of convenience favoured the producer. The court also restrained the defendants, their agents and people acting through them from hosting, publishing, transmitting, reproducing or making available the allegedly false and defamatory content specifically identified in the plaint.

Interim order effective only until next hearing

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The court’s order, however, does not bar genuine reviews and bona fide criticism of The Paradise featuring Nani. The injunction is restricted to the specific URLs and content identified in the case. The interim order is effective until the next hearing date, October 28, 2026. The producer has also been directed to comply with the requirements and provide the defendants with a copy of the plaint, supporting documents and the court order.

The Paradise follows Toxic injunction

The development comes weeks after Yash-starrer Toxic received a similar ex-parte injunction from a Bengaluru court ahead of its release on August 26, 2026. KVN Productions had sought protection against the publishing and distribution of allegedly defamatory material concerning the film. That order was set to remain in force until September 28.