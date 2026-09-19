‘We’re inspired by western culture’: Nani tells women to return to braids, faces backlash

Actor Nani has urged women to bring braided hairstyles back, saying they “look beautiful” with their hair braided. The actor, who sports a braided look as Jadal in his upcoming film The Paradise, made the remark at a press meet in Bengaluru on Friday, ahead of the film’s worldwide release on September 24. His comments, however, drew criticism from some social media users.

How the braid remark came up

The subject came up when a journalist spoke about how men sometimes imitate habits associated with women. Nani turned the observation around.

“For the first time, I think something a guy tried (Nani’s braided look), girls should try too. Women have stopped braiding their hair, and they look beautiful with their hair braided. I think you should all go back to braiding,” he said.