Nani-starrer The Paradise’s makers quash ‘baseless rumours’ about reshoots

Nani-starrer The Paradise is one of the most highly anticipated Telugu films of 2026. The movie, which was initially slated to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic, was later postponed to August 21. On Tuesday, the makers dismissed rumours suggesting that the film is headed for another delay due to ongoing reshoots.

The makers took to the official X handle of The Paradise to dismiss a report which stated that the movie is experiencing an “unusual delay.”

A statement by the makers read, “Over the past few days, we’ve noticed several baseless rumors and irresponsible speculations being circulated about #TheParadise. #TheParadise was planned with absolute clarity from day one, and the film is progressing exactly as intended. Over 100 shooting days have already been completed successfully, and the remaining schedule is happening as planned – without delays.”