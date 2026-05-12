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Nani-starrer The Paradise’s makers quash ‘baseless rumours’ about reshoots
The makers took to the official X handle of The Paradise to dismiss a report which stated that the Nan-starrer is experiencing an "unusual delay."
Nani-starrer The Paradise is one of the most highly anticipated Telugu films of 2026. The movie, which was initially slated to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic, was later postponed to August 21. On Tuesday, the makers dismissed rumours suggesting that the film is headed for another delay due to ongoing reshoots.
The makers took to the official X handle of The Paradise to dismiss a report which stated that the movie is experiencing an “unusual delay.”
A statement by the makers read, “Over the past few days, we’ve noticed several baseless rumors and irresponsible speculations being circulated about #TheParadise. #TheParadise was planned with absolute clarity from day one, and the film is progressing exactly as intended. Over 100 shooting days have already been completed successfully, and the remaining schedule is happening as planned – without delays.”
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#TheParadise in Reshoot Mode.
Natural Star #Nani, known for completing films on schedule, is facing an unusual delay with #TheParadise, the biggest project of his career. The film already missed its summer release and is now aiming for August, with the team working continuously… pic.twitter.com/TJ7mP7vlgo
— iDream Media (@iDreamMedia) May 12, 2026
The statement further added, “There has not been a single reshoot till date. There will be no reshoots planned for #TheParadise in future as well. Every stage of this film is being executed with the scale, precision, and conviction it was envisioned with. We request everyone to rely only on updates issued through our official channels. Going forward, any false information being circulated regarding the film will be addressed directly by us. Please be responsible with the news and narratives being carried forward. The Paradise is very much on track, and we’re excited about what’s coming next. Grand Worldwide release on August 21st, 2026.”
About The Paradise
The Paradise features Nani, Kayadu Lohar Raghav Juyal and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the movie will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.
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