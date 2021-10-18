Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy gets a release date

Actor Nani on Monday announced the release date of his next film Shyam Singha Roy. The movie will open in theatres on December 24 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sharing a new poster of Shyam Singha Roy, Nani wrote on Twitter, “This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs. To the big screen and to your hearts. TELUGU, TAMIL, MALAYALAM, KANNADA DECEMBER 24th #ShyamSinghaRoy.”

Sai Pallavi tweeted, “We’ll see you this Christmas in the theatres. #ShyamSinghaRoy on the 24th of December. TELUGU TAMIL MALAYALAM KANNADA.”

Director by Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwala fame, the movie is set in Kolkata and features Nani in a double role. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam.

Shyam Singha Roy is bankrolled by Venkat S Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner.

On the work front, Nani has Ante Sundaraniki and Dasara in the pipeline.