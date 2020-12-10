Nani-starrer Shyam Singha Roy launched

Krithi Shetty, Sai Pallavi, Nani and Ghanta Rambabu attended the launch of Shyam Singha Roy. (Photo: PR Handout)

‘Natural Star’ Nani’s new film Shyam Singha Roy was launched today in Hyderabad. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment, the movie also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty of Uppena fame, and Madonna Sebastian.

Besides the film’s team, Anil Ravipudi, Merlapaka Gandhi, Shiva Nirvana, Venky Kudumula and Nani’s father Ghanta Rambabu were present at the launch event.

Shyam Singha Roy is said to be a reincarnation drama set in Kolkata. Details regarding the shooting of the film are under wraps.

On the work front, Nani has Tuck Jagadish and Ante Sundaraniki in his kitty. Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Love Story and Virataparvam in 2021.

