Nani starrer Jersey to release on April 19

Actor Nani, who was last seen in Devadas, is now gearing up to entertain the audience with sports drama Jersey. The Gowtam Thinnanuri directorial’s shooting has been wrapped up and is now in post-production stage.

Advertising

The makers of the movie announced the new release date of Jersey on Friday. The film will now hit the screens worldwide on April 19.

To reveal the new release date of the movie, the makers launched a new poster.

Interestingly, the film was earlier April 19 but was later moved up to April 5 to compete with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer Majili. Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi was earlier scheduled for a release on April 25 but that has also moved to May 9.

Jersey deals with the concept of late bloomers. Nani is seen as a Ranji cricket player, who aspires to play cricket at the age of 36 and the story is set in the period of 1996.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Jersey has Shraddha Srinath as the female lead and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Advertising

On the work front, Nani will be next seen in director Vikram K Kumar’s Gang Leader.