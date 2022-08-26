Nani, Keerthy Suresh’s Dasara to release on this date

Actor Nani on Friday announced that his next movie Dasara will open in cinemas on March 30, 2023. He shared the news with his social media followers with a new poster from the movie. He wrote, “MARCH 30TH WORLDWIDE. #EtlaitheGatlayeSuskundhaam This one will be remembered for a long time. Telugu – Tamil – Malayalam – Kannada – Hindi #DASARA.”

On the new poster, Nani is seen in a rustic avatar, sitting in front of a poster of late actress Silk Smitha. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines and deals with political dominance and conflicts. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the movie.

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas, Dasara has the music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, while Navin Nooli will take care of the editing. On the work front, Nani is bankrolling HIT: The Second Case and Meet Cute.