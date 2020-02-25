SS Rajamouli wishes HIT to become a movie franchise

SS Rajamouli wishes a huge success for HIT SS Rajamouli wishes a huge success for HIT

Actor-producer Nani is quite upbeat about his second production venture, HIT. He noted that his confidence in this movie becoming a huge commercial success grew manifolds after he watched the final cut recently.

“I am very proud of director Sailesh (Kolanu). When he first narrated the movie, I had my reservations. When I agreed to produce this movie, I told him not to quit his job now because I wanted him to have a safety net. But, after watching the movie now, I am confident to tell him to resign his job right away. He has proved himself with this film. He has a long way to go,” Nani said at the pre-release event of the movie recently.

He also heaped praises on Vishwak Sen, “After watching his performance in HIT, my opinion about Vishwak changed. You give him any role and he will nail it. He is a versatile performer.”

Director SS Rajamouli, who also graced the pre-release event, also wished a huge success for the movie. “I liked the sneak peek, teaser and trailer of the movie. I am also intrigued by the tag line ‘First Case’. If there is the first case, so there will be second and third also. I wish this movie becomes a big hit and becomes a franchise,” the filmmaker said.

HIT is set to open in cinemas on February 28.

