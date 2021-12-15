Nani doesn’t have ‘an inch of fear’ about Shyam Singha Roy competing with other movies at box office

The pre-release event of Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy was held on Tuesday in Warangal, Telangana, in the presence of Nani and his co-actors Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and film’s producer Venkat Boyanapalli. Telangana Minister for Panchayatraj, Rural Development, and Rural water supply Errabelli Dayakar Rao and producer Dil Raju attended the event as the special guests.

At the event, Nani said, “I would like to thank Minister Dayakar for his support for the event to be held in Warangal and for also gracing the event. You are going to witness a great result on 24th December. I am feeling a sense of heartful pride in making this movie. Although many big films are queued for release, there is not even an inch of fear about the competition. Because I know how well the movie got shaped up. I believe you (audience) will also like Shyam Singha Roy. I am saying this after watching the movie.”

“I need to thank my team. I should not judge Rahul Sankrityan based on his previous work. But I saw my movie today. So I can judge him now. He has the potential to become a top director with his sensibilities and clarity. Thank you, Rahul. Thank you so much Venkat, for your trust and love in me. This is just the beginning, and our association will go a long way. I am happy and proud that you are starting your journey as a producer with Shyam Singha Roy. Thanks to all the crew, who had worked tirelessly to bring a good product. I know how much everybody expects dance from Sai Pallavi. The film has one song with a mind-blowing dance performance from her. Everyone falls in love with her character in the movie as well. Krithi Shetty is just one film old. But, she took extreme care of her character. She will reach higher positions in the future. Sirivennela garu wrote his last song for the movie. He always used to say that he is my fan. I regret not showing the film to him. His legacy will live on forever,” he added.

The trailer for the film was also unveiled at the event. It showed Nani in two different avatars–Vasu, a wannabe film director, and Shyam Singha Roy, a writer-turned-leader in Kolkata. The trailer presents Sai Pallavi as Devadasi and hints at her troubled relationship with Shyam Singha Roy.

Shyam Singha Roy also stars Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam. The film has been shot by Sanu John Varghese features music by Mickey J Meyer. Shyam Singha Roy will have a theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 24.