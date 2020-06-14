Nani shoots for V, shares photo

Nani will play a negative role in V. (Photo: Nani/Instagram) Nani will play a negative role in V. (Photo: Nani/Instagram)

Tollywood actor Nani is back on the sets of his film V. The actor shared a photo on Instagram with a caption that read, “Pic from the first day shoot of #V. Waiting for the day we will all watch it together .. until then .. stay safe :)”

V is one of the first films to resume work as soon as the Telangana government allowed the resumption of film and television production under strict safety guidelines.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao granted the filmmakers to resume shooting immediately.

“The CM clarified that film/TV shootings could be held in the state with limited staff and by following guidelines issued by the government from time to time. The post-production is also permitted on the same lines,” said the official statement from the office of the Chief Minister.

V is an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. It also features Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala.

V marks Nani’s 25th film. This is the first time the actor will be seen portraying a negative role.

The film was earlier slated for a March release.

