Nani shares adorable photo and video celebrating 10 years of married life with Anjana Yelavarthy

Nani, who was last seen in Ante Sundaraniki, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture and a clip of his lovely moments with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy. The post was shared on the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary. They have a son named Arjun.

Apart from a picture with Anjana, Nani also shared a clip that has Arjun playing with his parents. Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

The photo and clip have gone viral on social media with fans and celebrities commenting on the post. Nazriya Nazim, Aditi Rao Hydari, Keerthy Suresh, Dharani Sri and Ravi Babu are some of the well-known faces who wished the actor.

On the work front, Nani will next be seen in Dasara, which is among the much-anticipated films in Telugu. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the movie has Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani and Dheekshith Shetty in pivotal roles. Nani will be seen as ruffian in the film or that’s what the first-look pictures hint at.