Nani shares a video with son Arjun who calls him a lion

Actor Nani on Monday shared a video on social media in which the 37-year-old is seen having a conversation with son Arjun. In the 17-second video, the actor’s son is seen sitting on the actor’s chest and playing with moustache. While the 4-year-old continues to play, Nani asks the kid, “Do you know what my name is?” At this, Arjun says, “Shyam Singha Roy. You are looking like a lion Nanna. If the moustache is kept like this, you are looking like a lion.”