Monday, December 20, 2021
Nani shares a video with son Arjun who calls him a lion

Ahead of the release of his Shyam Singha Roy, Nani on Monday shared a video on social media, where his son calls him Shyam Singha Roy.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
December 20, 2021 7:39:14 pm
Nani son ArjunNani with his son Arjun. (Photo: Screengrab/NameisNani/Twitter)

Actor Nani on Monday shared a video on social media in which the 37-year-old is seen having a conversation with son Arjun. In the 17-second video, the actor’s son is seen sitting on the actor’s chest and playing with moustache. While the 4-year-old continues to play, Nani asks the kid, “Do you know what my name is?” At this, Arjun says, “Shyam Singha Roy. You are looking like a lion Nanna. If the moustache is kept like this, you are looking like a lion.”

This cute video is leaving the fans of Nani amused. A Twitter user named Meghana_Nani_Fan wrote, “Abba Entha Chakkagaa Maatladuthunnadu Nani Garu Junnu Gaadu.”

A handle called SriRaaji wrote, “Such a cute video Nani Garu.”

Meanwhile, Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is all set for a release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on December 24. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie co-stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam in other vital roles.

On the work front, Nani has Ante Sundaraniki and Dasara in the works.

