Nani’s second production venture stars Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma

Tollywood star Nani announced his second production venture on Thursday. The film has been titled Hit and it went on the floors following a customary prayer in Hyderabad. “We proudly bring you a unique concept and introduce some great talent yet again and the team need all your blessings as we roll today (sic),” wrote the actor, while tweeting the title poster of his new film.

Advertising

Nani made his debut as a producer last year with critically acclaimed film, Awe. The film with a huge star cast introduced then debutant director Prasanth Varma, who was appreciated for his clever writing. Nani produces the films under Wall Poster Cinema banner. The actor’s second outing as a producer is also directed by a newcomer, Sailesh.

The film, meanwhile, has Vishwak Sen playing the lead role. Vishwak made his acting debut with Vellipomakey in 2017. He also played one of the lead roles in director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam’s buddy comedy, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. He turned a director too with Falaknuma Das, which released earlier this year. The film was the official remake of Malayalam hit Angamaly Diaries.

WPC production no 2 is #HIT 😊 *ing #VishwakSen @iRuhaniSharma

Introducing dir Sailesh

Music by @viveksagar #Manikandan @PrashantiTipirn We proudly bring you a unique concept and introduce some great talent yet again and the team need all your blessings as we roll today :) pic.twitter.com/WHRfbNT3Sr — Nani (@NameisNani) October 24, 2019

Hit stars Ruhani Sharma as the female lead. She garnered appreciation for her performance in last year’s sleeper hit, Chi La Sow.

Meanwhile, Nani was last seen in director Vikram K Kumar’s Gang Leader. The film was a tragic comedy, which had Kartikeya Gummakonda playing the main antagonist. The film received a mixed reaction from the critics and the audience at the box office.

Nani had a very exciting year with the success of Jersey. The sports drama set in the last 80s saw the actor deliver one of his career-best performances. Written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film emerged a hit, both commercially and critically. It is also getting a Hindi remake with Shahid Kapoor reprising Nani’s role. The actor is currently shooting for director Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s V.