Nani: Revenge is treated in a fun and entertaining way in Gang Leader

After making many weep with his sports drama Jersey, Nani is returning to the big screen with comedy film Gang Leader. The actor is quite excited about the film, which he describes as a very simple film from director Vikram K Kumar.

Nani hopes that the film makes the audience laugh as much as he did while hearing the narration from Vikram. Gang Leader is set to hit the screens this Friday.

Below are excerpts from Nani’s interaction with the media:

Q. How did the project, Gang Leader, materialise?

Vikram and I had been talking about working together for a long time. He is full of ideas all the time and we discussed many of them. During one such meeting, he pitched the story of Gang Leader and I liked it. And I was about to start shooting for Jersey then. By the time Vikram finished the script, I finished the shoot of that film. Following which, we immediately started shooting for Gang Leader.

Q. Were you happy with the box office performance of Jersey?

I was extremely happy. It was not a typical Telugu commercial film. That film broke many unwritten rules of mainstream Telugu cinema and collected Rs 30 crore in its theatrical run. It is also going to be remade in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. And still, when people say that the film did not live up to the expectations at the box office, I fail to understand that observation.

Q. What was so interesting about Gang Leader?

Generally, revenge is treated as an intense emotion with a lot of violence and vengeful dialogues. In this film, we have treated that emotion in a fun and entertaining way. We know that Vikram makes entertaining movies but this film has brought out the comedian in him. If the audience at the theaters laugh as much as I did while he narrated the script, I believe this film will become a blockbuster.

Q. Tell us about the female gang in the movie.

The five female members in the group are not related to each other. The only commonality that they share between them is that they are all hurt by the same villain. The age difference among them is an important element in the narration. We are not going into their backstories, but we will know what exactly happened to each one of them. All of them have a solid purpose to seek revenge.

Q. How did you convince Kartikeya Gummakonda to play the villain?

Convincing Kartikeya was not that difficult. Initially, we had four-five actors we wanted to approach to play this role. We had several options because all of them were lead actors (read heroes). We weren’t sure whether they will agree to play a villain. We approached Kartikeya first and he was so excited about the character that he immediately agreed to play it.

Q. You released a poster earlier that shared similarities with Chiranjeevi’s Gang Leader (1991). Is there any link between these two movies?

This film is in a completely different genre. One can never match the mass excitement that was created by Chiranjeevi sir’s Gang Leader. When Vikram told me the idea, I never thought that the title would court controversy. Chiranjeevi sir’s Gang Leader is my favourite film. And, we named our film as a tribute to Chiranjeevi sir.

Q. Were you a gang leader in your school?

I was a very reserved and quiet student in my school. But, at home and in my neighbourhood, I was a gang leader. Because all my friends and cousins were younger to me.