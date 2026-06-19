Nani reveals Raghav Juyal’s rage-fuelled avatar as Vikram Maalik in The Paradise, watch

The makers of Nani’s highly-anticipated action thriller The Paradise have released a teaser of the film’s antagonist Vikram Maalik, played by Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal.

In the video, Raghav Juyal appears in a rugged, powerful and rage-fuelled avatar. Set against a pulsating background score, the clip culminates in an intense face-off between Raghav and Nani in the world of Jadal.

Nani took to his social media handles to share the latest teaser of The Paradise. Along with the clip, he wrote, “My brother #RaghavJuyal

as VIKRAM MALIK. Madness will unfold soon.”

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