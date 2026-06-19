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Nani reveals Raghav Juyal’s rage-fuelled avatar as Vikram Maalik in The Paradise, watch
Raghav Juyal plays antagonist Vikram Maalik in Nani's upcoming action-thriller The Paradise. The film will hit theatres on August 21 this year.
The makers of Nani’s highly-anticipated action thriller The Paradise have released a teaser of the film’s antagonist Vikram Maalik, played by Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal.
In the video, Raghav Juyal appears in a rugged, powerful and rage-fuelled avatar. Set against a pulsating background score, the clip culminates in an intense face-off between Raghav and Nani in the world of Jadal.
Nani took to his social media handles to share the latest teaser of The Paradise. Along with the clip, he wrote, “My brother #RaghavJuyal
as VIKRAM MALIK. Madness will unfold soon.”
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Watch the video:
Raghav Juyal had earlier expressed his excitement about being part of The Paradise and sharing screen space with Nani. In an interview last year, he said, “Whoever has watched his (Srikanth Odela) previous film Dasara, knows his vision is impeccable. I think what he is doing with this film (Paradise) is also thrilling to experience. I am acting alongside the ‘Natural Star’ Nani. I consider it my good fortune that I am getting to work with Nani. He is a brilliant actor.”
Speaking about director Srikanth Odela, the actor added, “Sreekanth Odela’s vision is something else. It’s a pan-world film. It’s being dubbed in Spanish and many other languages. It’s a huge project for me.”
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Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise, which also stars Sonali Kulkarni and Mohan Babu, will release in eight languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 21, 2026. As per reports, the makers of the film have approached Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise in International markets.
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