Nani releases Dasara’s new track ‘Ori Vaari’, touted as a ‘heartbreak anthem’. Watch here

Telugu actor Nani gave a musical treat to his fans on the eve of Valentine’s Day, by releasing a ‘heartbreak anthem’ titled “Ori Vaari,” from his upcoming film Dasara. The actor, along with the filmmakers, held a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday, where the song was given a grand launch. “Ori Vaari,” which is picturised on Nani, also features music composer Santhosh Narayanan. The song’s Hindi version has been titled “O Re Chore,” while the Tamil version is titled “Theekari,” the Kannada version has been titled “Orr Vaari,” and the Malayalam version has been titled “O Bhayee.”

Check out the song here –

Nani also shared the song on Twitter. Releasing the song, he wrote, “Our #OriVaari song is out now. A @Music_Santhosh Musical.” Earlier, the actor had teased fans by putting a small clip from the shoot, which featured both Nani and Santhosh. Nani had written, “We shot something fun. With @Music_Santhosh killing it on screen too for #OriVaari.”

We shot something fun :) With @Music_Santhosh killing it on screen too for #OriVaari 😄 Song out tomorrow #Dasara pic.twitter.com/nvtXPmjLxC — Nani (@NameisNani) February 12, 2023

The lyrics of the song are written by Shreemani. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela, also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The movie also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. The film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30.

Meanwhile, Nani has commenced shooting for his next film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur. The film, tentatively titled Nani30, is being directed by Shouryuv. The film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy KS. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director.