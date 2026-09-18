‘Why are only South Indian films pan-India’, asks Nani: ‘Hindi hits are never called that’

Actor Nani has questioned the way Indian cinema uses the term “pan-India” for only South Indian films, arguing that it applies a double standard that favours Hindi cinema while reducing South Indian films to a label that implies they need to prove they belong nationally.

Speaking at a press meet in Chennai on Thursday ahead of the September 24 release of The Paradise, Nani pointed out a distinction that has bothered him for some time. “When a Hindi film succeeds in the South, we still call it a Hindi film. But when a South Indian film succeeds across the country, we call it a pan-India film. That’s why I don’t want to label my films as pan-India films,” he said.

Nani said he would rather his films be judged as good or bad cinema, not as successful regional cinema that managed to travel.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The press meet, held in Chennai to promote the Tamil version of The Paradise, saw Nani speak at length about what Tamil cinema means to him personally. “Tamil cinema is a Bible for me. My knowledge, love and interest in cinema began here, from watching Kamal sir, Mani sir, Bharathiraja sir, Bhagyaraj sir and many more legends who shaped the way I look at cinema,” Nani said.

He described Chennai as a city he feels personally connected to in a way he cannot fully explain. “Whenever I land in Chennai, it feels like I’m coming home. There’s something about this city that feels deeply personal. People here have embraced me like their own family since day one,” he said. “I’ve always felt there’s some kind of past connection between me and Chennai, something I can’t really explain, but can always feel. Maybe that’s why, no matter where I go, a part of me will always belong here.”

‘Neither of my Tamil films worked’

Nani was also candid about his two direct Tamil films, both of which failed commercially. His Tamil debut was Veppam, directed by Anjana Ali Khan, a crime drama set in North Chennai. His second Tamil film was Aaha Kalyanam, a remake of Yash Raj Films’ Band Baaja Baaraat, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. Neither performed at the box office.

Also Read: No trailer for Paradise, confirms Nani; film yet to finish shoot 2 weeks before release

Story continues below this ad

“I’ve done two Tamil films, but unfortunately, neither of them worked,” Nani said. “However, all of my Telugu films that are dubbed into Tamil work really well with the Tamil audience.”

Despite the two failures, Nani said he has not given up on making a Tamil film. “I really want to make a nice film here in Tamil cinema. And it’s my dream to work with Mani Ratnam,” he said.

About The Paradise

The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, is Nani’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after Dasara. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows a marginalised community’s fight for recognition against feudal oppression. Nani plays Jadal Zamana, a character he has described as one of the most physically demanding roles of his career. The cast includes Mohan Babu as the feudal antagonist Shikanja Maalik, Raghav Juyal as his son Vikram Maalik, Kayadu Lohar as Subbu, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in a special appearance. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by CH Sai and editing by Naveen Nooli. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas.

The film has received an A certificate, has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes, and will release without a conventional trailer. It arrives in theatres on September 24, across multiple languages.