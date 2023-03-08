Nani promotes Dasara in Mumbai; celebrates Holi with fans, see video

Telugu star Nani celebrated Holi with his fans in Mumbai for the first time on Tuesday. The actor travelled to the city to promote his upcoming film Dasara. Nani took time out to attend a Holi event, where he interacted with fans and played Holi.

At the event, Nani released Dasara’s new poster and teaser. He also gave fans a sneak peek into a new song from the film. The actor said on stage, “In South, Pathaan is our movie. So, in north, Dasara is your movie. Now there is no North-South. There is one film industry, Indian film industry, Indian audience. 30th March, Dasara film is coming. All of you must come and enjoy it.”

Nani posted a video of his Mumbai visit on his social media and wrote, “Kasakky Mumbai.”

Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela, also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The story revolves around Nani’s character Dharani, who is shown as a fierce man living in the village of Veerlpalli. The film’s teaser had given a sneak peek into the story where Dharani’s village is surrounded by coal mines and the hero is seen drinking alcohol every day. In the teaser he says, “We are not addicted to liquor,” he says. “Drinking is an integral part of our tradition.”