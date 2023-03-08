scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Nani promotes Dasara in Mumbai; celebrates Holi with fans, see video

Nani celebrated the festival of Holi in Mumbai ahead of his film Dasara's release on March 30.

NaniNani will be seen next in Dasara. (Photo: PR Handout)

Telugu star Nani celebrated Holi with his fans in Mumbai for the first time on Tuesday. The actor travelled to the city to promote his upcoming film Dasara. Nani took time out to attend a Holi event, where he interacted with fans and played Holi.

At the event, Nani released Dasara’s new poster and teaser. He also gave fans a sneak peek into a new song from the film. The actor said on stage, “In South, Pathaan is our movie. So, in north, Dasara is your movie. Now there is no North-South. There is one film industry, Indian film industry, Indian audience. 30th March, Dasara film is coming. All of you must come and enjoy it.”

Also Read
Ram Charan
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela enjoy ‘babymoon amidst the chaos’, see pictures
Rana Naidu
Rana Daggubati on swearing at uncle Venkatesh in Rana Naidu: 'While dubbi...
ram charan and NTR Jr
SS Rajamouli decodes RRR's Naatu Naatu, shooting it at Ukraine's presiden...
Jr NTR reached the US to start RRR promotions (Image_ Jr NTR's Instagram post)
Jr NTR reaches the US ahead of Oscars, shares picture from Beverly Hills

Nani posted a video of his Mumbai visit on his social media and wrote, “Kasakky Mumbai.”

Also Read |Happy Birthday Nani: When Dasara actor agreed to take up his first acting gig after seeing mother’s excitement
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela, also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The story revolves around Nani’s character Dharani, who is shown as a fierce man living in the village of Veerlpalli. The film’s teaser had given a sneak peek into the story where Dharani’s village is surrounded by coal mines and the hero is seen drinking alcohol every day. In the teaser he says, “We are not addicted to liquor,” he says. “Drinking is an integral part of our tradition.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 14:47 IST
Next Story

Gender pay gap decreasing but still far from over

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib cage injury: A look at the megastar’s health issues over the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close