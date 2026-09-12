No trailer for Paradise, confirms Nani; film yet to finish shoot 2 weeks before release

Actor Nani has confirmed that his upcoming action thriller Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, will not have a trailer ahead of its theatrical release on September 24. The announcement, made at a press meet on Friday, marks an unusual promotional strategy for a major Telugu release, with the team saying they haven’t finished the final cut and therefore don’t have the resources to edit a trailer.

Explaining why the team chose not to release a trailer, Nani said, “The team is currently focused on completing the final output of the film, with some shoot still remaining. Releasing a trailer at this stage would require the director, the music composer and other key members of the team to divert their attention from the work that remains to be finished.”

ALSO READ | ‘Kill Spirit if you can’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother throws open challenge to film critics

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

He added, “If you ask whether the trailer or the movie is more important at this point, under unavoidable circumstances, even though I personally don’t like it and really want to cut a good trailer, the entire team collectively made a decision. There will be no trailer for Paradise.”

Nani was careful to clarify that the decision was not born out of overconfidence about the film’s commercial prospects. He acknowledged that Paradise already has considerable hype and buzz among audiences but stressed that this was not the sole reason behind skipping the trailer. “The decision was not driven by the film’s existing hype or expected opening. We don’t want to take the audience for granted by assuming that the film doesn’t need a trailer,” he said.

Nani switches genres

The actor acknowledged the leap of genre, from family dramas to a film like Paradise, and said, “It is for the first time I took two years to release a film, and I agree we had everything sorted but lacked time management. In fact, Srikanth Odela apologised for delaying the production, saying he needed to improve his time management. However, I trust in Srikanth Odela’s vision, and this film, while might look like a violent one, is actually a deeply rooted, culturally relevant tale that anchors on a beautiful mother-son relationship. We are sure that once the movie is released, it will touch your hearts,”

ALSO READ | Nani on bringing back ‘relatable Chiranjeevi’ with Srikanth Odela project: ‘We forgot why we loved Chiru garu’

Story continues below this ad

Nani takes on the role of Jadal, a character born into a historically marginalized community who takes a stand against decades of systemic injustice. The story unfolds in Secunderabad during the 1980s, tracking his community’s struggle to reclaim dignity, rights and freedom that had long been denied to them.

Central to the narrative is Jadal’s bond with his mother, portrayed by Sonali Kulkarni. According to the actor, this emotional core carries as much weight as the film’s scenes of conflict and uprising. The mother-son relationship acts as a lens through which Jadal’s decisions and motivations are understood

About Paradise

Paradise is an action thriller directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously directed the critically acclaimed Dasara with Nani. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu. The film is set to release worldwide on September 24.