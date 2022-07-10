Nani, Nazriya Fahadh starrer Ante Sundaraniki is streaming on this platform

Telugu movie Ante Sundaraniki, starring Nani and Nazriya Fahadh in the lead roles, released on streaming platform Netflix on July 10.

Netflix India tweeted on Sunday morning, “Today, our TUDUMs have been replaced with wedding bells, because it’s finally Sundar & Leela’s special day! 🔔✨❤️ Ante Sundaraniki is now streaming in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil!”

Romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki tells the story of Sundar (Nani) and Leela (Nazriya), an interfaith couple who try to convince their parents for their marriage through a string of lies. The film marked the Tollywood debut of Nazriya.

Ante Sundaraniki received good reviews upon its release in theatres on June 10. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film four stars and wrote, “Nani effortlessly fits into the role of a rebellious man, who comes up with masterful lies as easy as he breathes. Nazriya Fahadh’s screen presence adds a lot to the appeal of the movie.”

He added, “Ante Sundaraniki is snappy, fast-paced, and a lot of fun. Writer-director Vivek Athreya infuses this comedy with the energy of a thriller. The hilarious movie reminded me of the irreverent comedy style that was invented and perfected by iconic comic and screenplay writer Crazy Mohan. The confusions, conflict, drama and humour stem from lies and those lies need more ridiculous lies and those lies ask for more outrageous lies to cover up one simple truth.”