scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Nani, Nazriya Fahadh starrer Ante Sundaraniki is streaming on this platform

Vivek Athreya directorial Ante Sundaraniki stars Nani, Nazriya Fahadh, Rohini, Nadhiya, Azhagam Perumal and Anupama Parameswaran, among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 10, 2022 7:36:29 pm
Ante Sundaraniki movieAnte Sundaraniki is streaming on Netflix.

Telugu movie Ante Sundaraniki, starring Nani and Nazriya Fahadh in the lead roles, released on streaming platform Netflix on July 10.

Netflix India tweeted on Sunday morning, “Today, our TUDUMs have been replaced with wedding bells, because it’s finally Sundar & Leela’s special day! 🔔✨❤️ Ante Sundaraniki is now streaming in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil!”

Also read |Ante Sundaraniki movie review: Nani, Nazriya Fahadh share crackling chemistry in this hilarious rom-com

Romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki tells the story of Sundar (Nani) and Leela (Nazriya), an interfaith couple who try to convince their parents for their marriage through a string of lies. The film marked the Tollywood debut of Nazriya.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Ante Sundaraniki received good reviews upon its release in theatres on June 10. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film four stars and wrote, “Nani effortlessly fits into the role of a rebellious man, who comes up with masterful lies as easy as he breathes. Nazriya Fahadh’s screen presence adds a lot to the appeal of the movie.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidencyPremium
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidency
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 bookedPremium
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 booked
Signs in what heads of state wear, or notPremium
Signs in what heads of state wear, or not
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxiesPremium
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxies

He added, “Ante Sundaraniki is snappy, fast-paced, and a lot of fun. Writer-director Vivek Athreya infuses this comedy with the energy of a thriller. The hilarious movie reminded me of the irreverent comedy style that was invented and perfected by iconic comic and screenplay writer Crazy Mohan. The confusions, conflict, drama and humour stem from lies and those lies need more ridiculous lies and those lies ask for more outrageous lies to cover up one simple truth.”

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, 10 celebrity photos
Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement