Nani looks fierce in new still from Dasara, fans flood comments with advance birthday wishes

Telugu actor Nani’s upcoming film Dasara will see him in a bearded, raw avatar. The actor raised the excitement of fans when when he recently uploaded a new still from the movie. The latest photograph shows the actor in a fierce and intense avatar.

In the film’s songs and teaser, the actor plays the role of Dharani, a rowdy man living in the village of Veerlapalli. The actor shared the latest photograph on social media, raising the anticipation of fans. He wrote, “#Newprofilepicture #Dharani.”

While fans commented on how massy and good he looked in the picture, thousands of fans already started wishing the actor for his birthday, which is on February 24. The advance birthday wishes dominated the comment section of Nani’s post. Fans also loved the actor’s persona of looking fearless in the latest photograph. A fan wrote, “Those eyes says the dailouge: denamma gundugudhaga lepedham banchett”, while another wrote, “Mass Dharani”, “Nothing to say. just litt!!”.

The teaser of Dasara showed a village surrounded by coal mines where Nani’s character is seen drinking every day. In the teaser he says, “We are not addicted to liquor,” he says. “Drinking is an integral part of our tradition.” Just before the release of the teaser, Nani had tweeted with much confidence about the film’s director. He had written, “Remember this name… Srikanth Odela.”

Dasara is directed and written by Odela and the film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the leading role. The movie’s music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar, and is slated to release on March 30.