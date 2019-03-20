Nani launches Hippi teaser

Actor Nani on Wednesday launched the teaser of RX 100 fame Kartikeya’s Hippi. The film is directed by TN Krishna.

Advertising

The Natural Star took to Twitter to unveil Hippi’s teaser. He tweeted, “Happy to launch the teaser of Hippi starring super talented Kartikeya. Wishing you a bigger success than Rx100 brother. Best wishes to the entire team.”

The teaser starts with an interesting yet funny conversation between Vennela Kishore and Kartikeya. Soon it shifts gear to romance and action, and ends up looking like RX 100 set in a metropolitan city. Thankfully, it gives no hints about the actual plot.

Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations banner, the movie also stars Jazba Singh, JD Chakravarthy, Hari Teja and Brahmaji. Hippi marks the Tollywood debut of Digangana Suryavanshi. Predominantly shot in Sri Lanka, the makers are planning to release the film this summer.

On the work front, Kartikeya is busy shooting his yet-to-be-titled flick helmed by debutant Arjun Jandhyala. He will also be seen in Nani’s Gang Leader as the antagonist. Directed by Vikram K Kumar, Gang Leader will hit screens in August.