Nani-Keerthy Suresh’s Dasara goes on floors. See photos

Nani-starrer Dasara was launched on Wednesday with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The shooting of the movie will start in March.

Sharing photos from the puja on social media, the film’s production house SLV Cinemas wrote, “Natural star @NameisNani & @KeerthyOfficial’s Rural MASS Entertainer #Dasara movie launched with a Pooja Ceremony today. Regular shoot commences this March. Directed by @odela_srikanth.”

Dasara marks the second collaboration between Nani and Keerthy Suresh. While Santhosh Narayanan will compose the music, Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera.

Earlier in an interview, Nani had said, “Dasara is a pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush of a film set in Telangana.”

On the work front, Nani recently wrapped up the shooting of Ante Sundaraniki. It will release this summer.