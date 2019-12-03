Nani joins hands with Shiva Nirvana for Tuck Jagadish

Besides Nani, Tuck Jagadish also stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh. Besides Nani, Tuck Jagadish also stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Natural Star Nani is joining hands with director Shiva Nirvana for the second time for a film titled Tuck Jagadish. Earlier, the actor-director duo collaborated on critically acclaimed movie Ninnu Kori.

Tuck Jagadish marks the 26th film of Nani, and it will be jointly produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner. The makers on Tuesday unveiled the movie’s title and poster.

Nani too took to his Twitter handle to share the poster. “Nani26 is Tuck Jagadish. Box office 2020,” he captioned it.

Tuck Jagadish also stars Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame and Aishwarya Rajesh. S Thaman is on board to score the music.

On the work front, Nani will be next seen in multi-starrer film V, to be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The movie is scheduled to hit screens on March 25, 2020. After Tuck Jagadish, director Shiva Nirvana will team up with Vijay Deverakonda.

