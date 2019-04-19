Nani: Jersey is the best movie of my career

Nani’s latest film Jersey has hit the screens. Prior to the release, the actor had declared that this film has the best work he has done in his acting career so far.

Below are excerpts from Nani’s interaction with the media:

Q. Is Jersey based on the life of cricketer Raman Lamba?

I don’t know the life story of Raman Lamba. It is just a rumour doing the rounds on social media. Jersey is not a biopic. It is a fictional story.

Q. Naga Chaitanya also played the role of a cricketer in recently released Majili. Will there be any similarity between Jersey and Majili?

I am yet to watch Majili. So I cannot comment on the similarities between both the movies.

Q. Have you played cricket before this film?

I played cricket when I was young. I was also on my school cricket team, but I rarely got a chance to play in the game as I was not considered a valuable player. While shooting for Jersey, I was able to understand the true essence of the game. Cricket is not just about hitting a ball with a bat. I took cricket coaching for the movie at Daniels Cricket Academy in Hyderabad.

How important is the father-son relationship in this film?

The entire film is based on the relationship between a father and son. It is one of the reasons why I have such a strong emotional connection with this film. I can also confidently tell you that you will also feel the same way I feel about the film when you see it. I can say that Jersey is the best movie of my career.

You didn’t sound this confident about your earlier movies.

My confidence stems from the fact that I am extremely happy with the work that I have done in Jersey. I am in a special place now because I feel I have done a great film.

What about this movie convinced you to do it?

I was engrossed in the story when Gowtam Tinnanuri narrated it to me. I could not think about anything else while hearing the script. The story gave me goosebumps and left me with a heavy heart. Such a beautiful feeling it was.

Tell us about your experience of working with Sathyaraj.

Working with Sathyaraj sir was a big learning experience for me. I remember an incident when he travelled all the way from Madurai to Hyderabad to shoot a scene, in which he just had a couple of lines. He was waiting in the caravan for his shot, but that day we were unable to do his scene due to some reason. When I went to apologise to him, he was so magnanimous that he did not even express small disappointment. We consider Kattappa in Baahubali as a symbol of loyalty. In reality, Sathyaraj sir’s loyalty to cinema is bigger than Kattappa.

Can we expect to see you in shows for streaming platforms?

I have no plans as yet. But the digital platform is going to be very big in the future. I think we still don’t have clarity on how cinema and streaming platforms are going to co-exist. But, I am open to exploring the web space provided that I get good content.

Gang Leader has an iconic status in Telugu cinema and it is also the title of your next film. Do you feel any pressure?

Not at all. I am a big fan of Gang Leader My Gang Leader is an entirely different story from an entirely different genre.