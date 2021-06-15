Nani introduces sister Deepthi Ganta as director with Meet Cute, says film is ‘special for more than one reason’

Nani, who became a producer with the critically acclaimed film Awe!, has introduced his sister Deepthi Ganta as director of Meet Cute. The film was launched on Monday in a rather hush-hush affair.

Meet Cute is the fourth production for Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema banner. On Monday, he took to Twitter and wrote: “Wall Poster Cinema Production No 4. #MeetCute A new journey begins today. This one’s special for more than one reason.”

“And it finally begins…. with babas blessings and an amazing team behind me…,” the film’s director Deepthi Ganta wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Touted to be a multi-starrer led by an all-female cast, Meet Cute has Vasanth Kumar handling cinematography, while Vijay Bulganin is the music director. Prashanthi Tipirneni is bankrolling the project. The complete details of the cast are awaited.

Besides Meet Cute, Nani also lined up HIT 2 with Adivi Sesh in the lead role for his Wall Poster Cinema. On the work front, Nani has been shooting for Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki while his Tuck Jagadish is slated for release.