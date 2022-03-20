Dasara first look: Nani in a never-before-seen avatar is full of ‘rage and spark’

After Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, Nani is all set to go rustic in his upcoming film, Dasara. The actor shared the first look of the film on Sunday morning. The poster shows Dharani as an angry young man. Sharing it, Nani wrote, “Rage is real.” He also shared a teaser of his character, which begins with a glimpse of his background.

It starts from the mines. We see fire, barren land and bulldozers. And amidst all this, we see Dharani leading a group of people towards something. It looks like the actor is playing the character of a labourer. He has blood over his face, and so do the people around him. Going by the video, it looks like Dasara is a tale of Dharani fighting for the labour rights.

Earlier in an interview, Nani had said, “Dasara is a pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush of a film set in Telangana.”

Nani, who has mostly been seen in boy-next-door avatars, is playing against type here. He is raw and rugged. What’s most impressive is the actor’s choice of scripts. Nani ended 2021 on a high note with Shyam Singha Roy, which became one of the most-watched films on Netflix. He then introduced us to Sundar from Ante Sundaraniki, which is an out-an-out comedy. And now with Dasara, he sure seems to be proving that he can do anything.

Dasara is directed by Srikanth Odela. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh. The film marks Nani and Keerthy’s second collaboration after Nenu Local.