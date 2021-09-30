Nani pens emotional post after watching Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic: ‘Deva Katta’s announcement that he is back’

Nani watched a special screening of Sai Dharam Tej’s latest movie Republic, which is set to release in theatres this Friday. Blown away by the film, the star heaped praise both on Tej and director Deva Katta. “Watched Republic. For all the kindness @IamSaiDharamTej has shown towards everyone around him it has come back in the form of your prayers and it’s coming back stronger in the form of #REPUBLIC. This is @devakatta ‘s announcement that he is back. Congratulations to the team (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Apart from Nani, others who watched Republic before its theatrical release have termed this film as Deva Katta’s best work since his 2010 crime-family drama Prasthanam. “Republic is @devakatta’s new Prasthanam. I’m just mind blown at what I saw last night @IamSaiDharamTej best ever. #Republic is beyond politics & a journey everyone needs to experience. I’m hungover & waiting to hear frm you all. @aishu_dil Woman bowing deeply @meramyakrishnan @IamJagguBhai (sic),” tweeted musician Smita.

Watched Republic.

For all the kindness @IamSaiDharamTej has shown towards everyone around him it has come back in the form of your prayers and it’s coming back stronger in the form of #REPUBLIC. This is @devakatta ‘s announcement that he is back. Congratulations to the team 🤗 — Nani (@NameisNani) September 30, 2021

Republic is @devakatta s new Prasthanam. I’m just mind blown at what I saw last night🙏🏼 @IamSaiDharamTej best ever. #Republic is beyond politics & a journey everyone needs to experience. I’m hungover & waiting to hear frm you all. @aishu_dil 🙇‍♀️ @meramyakrishnan 🙏🏼@IamJagguBhai 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JQdI3pYVo3 — Smita (@smitapop) September 30, 2021

Republic is a high-voltage political drama. Judging from the trailer, the film seems to revolve around an honest IAS officer’s efforts to uphold the basic tenets of the Indian continuation. The trailer also shows Tej’s character standing up to the corrupt politicians, who want to stage a riot for their personal agenda. Besides Tej, Republic also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu among others.

The film will release on schedule, though Tej is still recovering from the injuries he suffered in a road mishap earlier this month. During the pre-release event of the film, Tej’s uncle Pawan Kalyan in an emotional outburst had revealed that Tej was still in a coma.