Nani’s film will be an out-and-out entertainer: Vivek Athreya

Vivek Athreya is happy that he got to spend the lockdown with his mother in Guntur. The director-writer is also using the downtime to work on new script ideas, review his old scripts and pitch his movies to actors.

Here are excerpts from Vivek Athreya’s exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com.

Q. How have you been coping with the lockdown?

At present, I am in my hometown Guntur. The lockdown doesn’t feel strange to me as I am used to working on my scripts in isolation. The only difference is now officially there is a lockdown in place. I am now spending quality time with my family and enjoying homemade delicacies.

Q. How are you keeping yourself occupied?

I am watching a lot of movies. Also, reworking my scripts and looking for new ideas. I am doing a bit of pre-production from home. And pitching my scripts to actors via video calls.

Q. How do you think this lockdown will affect small and medium budget movies?

I think we will have to dial-up the speed of production from now on. We will be expected to do more production in less number of days. That will constantly keep us on our toes on sets. When we do that, we will wrap up the shoots five or ten days before the schedule, which will save around Rs 25 lakh on a medium budget movie. And we can save a little more on big-budget movies.

Q. Do you think theater culture would exist in the coming days?

Given that coronavirus is contagious, I fear that the audience will think twice before going to a theater until there is a vaccine or cure. But, after that, I hope people will gradually return to cinemas. We must remain hopeful and think positively about the future.

Q. Are you willing to make movies for OTT platforms?

Yes, I am absolutely up for it. OTT platforms allow us to make movies that otherwise won’t be made.

Q. What can you tell us about your film with Nani?

It will be an out-and-out entertainer. Mythri Movie Makers are producing the movie and Vivek Sagar is composing the music.

